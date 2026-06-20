Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,477 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Ryder System by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ryder System by 369.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE R opened at $263.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $284.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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