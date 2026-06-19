Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,277 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $283.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,309,588.72. This trade represents a 28.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock worth $1,490,167,546. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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