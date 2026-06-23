Virtu Financial LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sezzle by 2,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 205,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Get Sezzle alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,529,638.04. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,523,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 442,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,073,154.65. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,495. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Sezzle and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 6.96.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sezzle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sezzle wasn't on the list.

While Sezzle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here