Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,937 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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