Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,491 shares of the company's stock after selling 359,862 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NuScale Power worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

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Key NuScale Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly viewing NuScale as a potential beneficiary of the broader nuclear buildout tied to AI power demand and the need for reliable baseload electricity.

Investors are increasingly viewing NuScale as a potential beneficiary of the broader nuclear buildout tied to AI power demand and the need for reliable baseload electricity. Positive Sentiment: NuScale said its E2 Centers are bringing small modular reactor operations, control-room training, and workforce preparedness into the classroom, reinforcing the company’s commercialization and training narrative. NuScale's E2 Centers Bring SMR Operations Into the Classroom

NuScale said its E2 Centers are bringing small modular reactor operations, control-room training, and workforce preparedness into the classroom, reinforcing the company’s commercialization and training narrative. Positive Sentiment: NuScale awarded Paragon a contract to finish final design work for the Highly Integrated Protection System supporting the NuScale Power Module, a small but constructive step in advancing project readiness. Paragon Awarded Contract to Complete Final Design Work Supporting NuScale Power's Small Modular Reactor

NuScale awarded Paragon a contract to finish final design work for the Highly Integrated Protection System supporting the NuScale Power Module, a small but constructive step in advancing project readiness. Positive Sentiment: Options trading was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, which can signal speculation around a further move higher.

Options trading was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, which can signal speculation around a further move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary articles remain mixed: some highlight NuScale’s upside in a nuclear-energy revival, while others warn the stock could stay highly volatile and that execution risk remains significant. Should You Buy NuScale While It's Below $15?

Recent commentary articles remain mixed: some highlight NuScale’s upside in a nuclear-energy revival, while others warn the stock could stay highly volatile and that execution risk remains significant. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector pieces about hydrogen and nuclear investing are adding visibility to SMR, but they are not direct company catalysts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $162,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,436,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,088,217.04. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,936,472 shares of company stock valued at $472,831,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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