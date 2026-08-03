Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Positano Wealth Management Ltd

Positano Wealth Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 10.9% of Positano Wealth Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Positano Wealth Management Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $366.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $373.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average of $325.66. The firm has a market cap of $657.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,953.50. This trade represents a 58.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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