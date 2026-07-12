Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,519 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 520,786 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Visa worth $283,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:V traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.05. 4,701,656 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,494. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $330.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.05. The firm has a market cap of $626.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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