Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884,879 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $984,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions.

Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth.

Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum.

Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa.

Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured.

Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, the stock has been trading lower, likely reflecting profit-taking and investor caution about whether these AI initiatives will translate into near-term revenue.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $319.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $374.17.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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