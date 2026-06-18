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Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its Visa stake by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 52,326 shares and ending with 132,312 shares valued at about $46.4 million.
  • Despite that sale, Visa remains widely held by institutions, with hedge funds and other institutional investors owning 82.15% of the company’s stock.
  • Visa reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $3.31 versus the $3.10 consensus and revenue of $11.23 billion, while analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of $387.78.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,312 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 52,326 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Visa were worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,299,451 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $455,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000. Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $175,355,000. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 3,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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