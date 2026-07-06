Visa Inc. $V Stake Decreased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,684 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Visa were worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Down 0.2%

V stock opened at $361.31 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $362.13. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $327.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

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About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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