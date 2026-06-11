Vise Technologies Inc. Has $32.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,915 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 93,628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $353.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $355.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Alphabet for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that earnings are still trending higher as AI and cloud investment scale. Alphabet estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Alphabet for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that earnings are still trending higher as AI and cloud investment scale. Positive Sentiment: Google unveiled new Gemini features for small businesses, a sign that Alphabet is expanding AI monetization beyond consumer use cases and into more commercial customers. Google Gemini small business article

Google unveiled new Gemini features for small businesses, a sign that Alphabet is expanding AI monetization beyond consumer use cases and into more commercial customers. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI strategy continues to attract bullish commentary, including coverage of Google Cloud deals, Gemini user growth, and broader confidence in its long-term growth profile. Gemini users article

Alphabet’s AI strategy continues to attract bullish commentary, including coverage of Google Cloud deals, Gemini user growth, and broader confidence in its long-term growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary about the AI data-center boom “showing cracks” is more of an industry-wide caution flag than a direct Alphabet-specific setback, though it could cool some enthusiasm around hyperscaler capex. AI data center boom article

Market commentary about the AI data-center boom “showing cracks” is more of an industry-wide caution flag than a direct Alphabet-specific setback, though it could cool some enthusiasm around hyperscaler capex. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted Alphabet’s large AI infrastructure spend and financing moves, which support growth but may keep investors focused on near-term capex pressure. Alphabet convertible preferred stock article

Analysts also highlighted Alphabet’s large AI infrastructure spend and financing moves, which support growth but may keep investors focused on near-term capex pressure. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet and Meta were denied a new trial in the youth social media addiction case, leaving legal liability and reputational risk in place. Youth addiction case article

Alphabet and Meta were denied a new trial in the youth social media addiction case, leaving legal liability and reputational risk in place. Negative Sentiment: Google Cloud reported intermittent network disruptions in India after a fire at a third-party data center, a reminder that service issues can affect customer confidence even if the incident appears contained. Google Cloud India disruption article

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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