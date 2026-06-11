Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,411 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels.

TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue.

Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack.

Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack. Negative Sentiment: Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Article Title

Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and option activity point to caution around Apple’s intermediate-term outlook, with some concern that older iPhones may not support the most compelling AI features, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.09 and a 200 day moving average of $271.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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