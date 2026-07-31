Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,715 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Vista Energy worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,499,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vista Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,335,815 shares of the company's stock worth $162,321,000 after purchasing an additional 693,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,843,000 after purchasing an additional 649,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vista Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,227,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.24.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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