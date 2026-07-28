Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,295 shares during the period. Vista Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Vista Energy worth $41,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,717 shares of the company's stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company's stock.

Vista Energy Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIST. HSBC began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.24.

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Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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