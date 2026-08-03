Vistra Corp. $VST is Sapient Capital LLC's 9th Largest Position

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 307,210 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 1.6% of Sapient Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Vistra worth $103,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $322,660,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target

signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Vistra Declares Dividend

payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Vistra Earnings Expectations

Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply following an analyst downgrade, which appears to be the main recent pressure on the stock. The downgrade offsets Morgan Stanley’s more bullish view and may encourage investors to reduce exposure before earnings. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $148.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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