Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 6.6% of Colrain Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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