Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,051 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vistra worth $54,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after acquiring an additional 390,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after purchasing an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Trading Down 2.9%

VST stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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