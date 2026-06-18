Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,864 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 445,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,906,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:VST opened at $158.57 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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