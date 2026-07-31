Vivo Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Anthem, Inc. $ANTX

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,153,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,785,000. Anthem makes up 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 8.76% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $47,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Anthem Trading Up 6.2%

ANTX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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