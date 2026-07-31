Vivo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,184,713 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. $ALXO

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,184,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 2.37% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. venBio Partners LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 32.8% during the first quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 12,884,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 3,184,713 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 143.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,964,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,470 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $5,747,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,599 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company's stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALX Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

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