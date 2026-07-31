Vivo Capital LLC Invests $7.98 Million in OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. $OKUR

Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,927,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 4.77% of OnKure Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

OnKure Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.27.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.37). On average, analysts predict that OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OKUR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised OnKure Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on OnKure Therapeutics to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered OnKure Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OnKure Therapeutics

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: OKUR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company's lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

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