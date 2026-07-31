Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,316 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 363,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 26,854,952 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $403,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,286,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $201,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,331,144 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $85,041,000 after purchasing an additional 610,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALT Holding Corp. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,821,000 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 376.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Further Reading

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