Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 1,483.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,656 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,715 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,058 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,376 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 370,144 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts: Sign Up

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.74 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Voya Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Voya Financial wasn't on the list.

While Voya Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here