Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,550 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Voya Financial worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $334,677,000 after acquiring an additional 230,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $250,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $265,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $201,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VOYA opened at $99.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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