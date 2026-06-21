Vulcan Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 0.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Crown worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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