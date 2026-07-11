Wabtec $WAB Stake Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,712 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Wabtec were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of WAB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.50. 553,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,780. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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