Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $890,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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