Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,960 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,360,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $570,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.88. 2,278,960 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.32 and a 52-week high of $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average is $210.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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