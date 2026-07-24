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Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
United States Lime & Minerals logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC opened a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter, buying 9,630 shares worth about $1.26 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their stakes, with firms like Millennium Management, Goldman Sachs, and First Trust Advisors reporting sizable increases. Institutional and hedge fund ownership now stands at 27.12% of the stock.
  • United States Lime & Minerals posted mixed recent results, missing both earnings and revenue estimates in its latest quarterly report. The company also paid a $0.06 quarterly dividend, while Weiss Ratings recently lowered its view on the stock from buy to hold.
  • Interested in United States Lime & Minerals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,630 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 281.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,869 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut United States Lime & Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 21.28%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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