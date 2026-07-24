Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Immunome by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Immunome by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunome by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Insider Activity

In other Immunome news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 16,906 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $409,125.20. Following the sale, the director owned 108,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,796.80. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,225.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,421.75. The trade was a 31.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,142 shares of company stock worth $10,262,648. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunome Trading Down 3.8%

Immunome stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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