Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,637 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,795 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 290,144 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 334,028 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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