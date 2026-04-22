Walleye Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Walleye Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Howard Hughes makes up about 5.1% of Walleye Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walleye Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,098 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.33.

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Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.28. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, General Counsel Joseph Valane purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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