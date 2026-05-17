Walmart Inc. $WMT Holdings Raised by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,603 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Walmart were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,153,176,000 after buying an additional 634,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,810,288,000 after buying an additional 934,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,575,541,000 after buying an additional 93,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 167,195 shares of company stock worth $20,975,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations.

UBS and other analysts expect Walmart to deliver another strong quarter, helped by resilient grocery demand, e-commerce growth, and advertising momentum, which could support the stock if results meet or exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings.

Bank of America said Walmart’s consistent sales growth should be rewarded by the market, reinforcing the view that WMT remains a defensive growth name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report.

Recent commentary also highlights Walmart as a long-term growth and momentum stock, with investors continuing to search for the name ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2026

Walmart said it will host its first-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than any new business update. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis argued that expectations may be too high versus Walmart’s own guidance, warning that reported sales growth may not be enough to justify a further move higher and that investors may want to trim positions.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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