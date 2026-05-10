Walmart Inc. $WMT is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,254 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.09.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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