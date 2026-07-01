Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,717 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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