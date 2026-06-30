Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

Walmart stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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