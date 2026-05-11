Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,933 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 261,019 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Walmart were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,613 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 52,740 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $130.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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