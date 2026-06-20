Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Boosted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,705 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Walmart were worth $133,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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