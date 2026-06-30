Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Walmart were worth $47,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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