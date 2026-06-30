Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Lessened by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,003 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 35,049 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 43.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $167,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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