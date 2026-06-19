Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co Purchases Shares of 3,051 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $733.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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