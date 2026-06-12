Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277,285 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 336,030 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.31% of Waste Management worth $1,159,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793,346 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.30.

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Waste Management Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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