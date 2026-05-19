Watchman Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $277.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.03.

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More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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