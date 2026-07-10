Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 65,267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 247.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,639 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8%

PYPL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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