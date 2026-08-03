Waters Corporation $WAT Stock Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 274.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Waters were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Waters Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $377.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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