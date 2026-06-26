Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,793 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,793 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.4%

APH opened at $165.04 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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