State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,537 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,316,485 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Watsco worth $402,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,606 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $87,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,875 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,458,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 50,125 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company's stock.

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Watsco Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of WSO opened at $310.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.34 and a 12-month high of $459.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.33). Watsco had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Watsco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Watsco from $385.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $374.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc. distributes air-conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies. Its products serve residential and light commercial applications, including systems used in homes and businesses, as well as components and supplies for contractors who install and maintain them. The company sells products from a range of manufacturers through a network of distribution locations and digital platforms. Watsco serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting the installation, repair, and replacement of HVAC and refrigeration systems.

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