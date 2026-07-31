Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $2,239,968.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,456 shares in the company, valued at $386,019,687.60. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $578.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $504.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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