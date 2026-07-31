Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 396.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $287,660,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,514,000 after buying an additional 1,468,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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