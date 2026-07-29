Waverly Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 7.5%

LRCX stock opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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